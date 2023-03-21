Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $98,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 85.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 930,673 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

