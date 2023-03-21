Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $82.25 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,422 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $82,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

