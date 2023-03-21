Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.75 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $85,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 822.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 137,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

