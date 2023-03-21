Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $93.94 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $93,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,499 shares of company stock worth $3,651,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Articles

