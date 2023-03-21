Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,875,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $98,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

