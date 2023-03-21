Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $100,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,140,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,140,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,873 shares of company stock worth $38,476,863. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $148.90 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $318.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

