Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $86,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $163.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

