Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 130,646 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,971,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $96,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UGI by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UGI by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UGI opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UGI. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

