Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $89,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $237.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.