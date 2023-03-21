Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,494 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $94,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 51.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Insider Activity

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,287 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CW opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

