Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 67,667 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $89,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

