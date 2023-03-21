Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,021 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $83,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

