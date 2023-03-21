Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $467.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.42. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $607.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

