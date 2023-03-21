BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Reduced by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,126,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

