BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Avian Securities cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.11.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,967,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,967,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

