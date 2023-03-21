biote (BTMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BTMD opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. biote has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.52.
In other biote news, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar acquired 13,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other biote news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at $9,657,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar acquired 13,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
