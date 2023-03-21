biote (BTMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

biote Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BTMD opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. biote has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at biote

In other biote news, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar acquired 13,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other biote news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at $9,657,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar acquired 13,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About biote

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in biote stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of biote Corp. ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

