Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

