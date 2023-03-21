Brett Shirk Sells 2,907 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $42,354.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,533.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Brett Shirk sold 1,410 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $19,655.40.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $101,010.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99.

Fastly stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.28.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fastly by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after buying an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

