Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 907.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

CAG stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

