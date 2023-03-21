Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS UAUG opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

(Get Rating)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

