Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance
BATS UAUG opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Get Rating).
