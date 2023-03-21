Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

