Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LYB stock opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
