Brookstone Capital Management Buys 479 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.0 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

NYSE:NVO opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average of $123.97. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $1.1887 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

