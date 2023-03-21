Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:UAPR opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $155.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.