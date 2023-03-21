Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
BATS:UAPR opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $155.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.23.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile
