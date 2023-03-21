Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95,541 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

