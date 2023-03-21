Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,156 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.