Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

