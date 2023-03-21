Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

