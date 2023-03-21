Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,304,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,092,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.