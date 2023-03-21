Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,299 shares of company stock worth $3,220,479 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

