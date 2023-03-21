Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $362.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.56. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.70.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,115 shares of company stock worth $7,332,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

