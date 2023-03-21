Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.29 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,913,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.