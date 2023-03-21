Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 951.7% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

