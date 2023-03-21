Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $937,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,013 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $186.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.68.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

