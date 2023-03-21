Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 180 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

TJX stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

