Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 838 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Aflac by 982.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after buying an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

