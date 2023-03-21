Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 14,893 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 132.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 180.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 93.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPUU opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $109.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.06.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

