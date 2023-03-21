Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 44,628 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Insider Transactions at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, Director Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,916,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,164.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,103,189 shares of company stock worth $63,660 over the last 90 days.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:UNOV opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

