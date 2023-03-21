Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,541 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $268.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.25.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

