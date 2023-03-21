Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $367.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.56. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.46 and its 200 day moving average is $336.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

