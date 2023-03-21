Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $643.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $712.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

