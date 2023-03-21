Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,002 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -168.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
