Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,973 Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:GMOM opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.