Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,213 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

