Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Holdings Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,393,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,485,000 after purchasing an additional 272,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $76.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

