Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $353.40

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 353.40 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 372.40 ($4.57), with a volume of 3774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368 ($4.52).

Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £891.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2,453.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 398.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.20.

Insider Activity at Bytes Technology Group

In related news, insider Neil Murphy acquired 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £50,719.62 ($62,286.16). 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Further Reading

