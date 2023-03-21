Campbell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 24.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

