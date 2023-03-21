Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,175. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

