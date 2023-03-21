Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 122,098 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 175.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter.

LDP opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

