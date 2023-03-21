Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,784,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 1,863,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 1,227,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 917,113 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,074.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,074.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

